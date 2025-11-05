EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Increases Stock Holdings in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. $LTH

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its stake in shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) by 267.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,128 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. owned approximately 0.06% of Life Time Group worth $3,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Life Time Group by 32.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,365,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,829,000 after buying an additional 2,282,007 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Life Time Group by 1,729.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,066,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,547,000 after buying an additional 4,789,288 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Life Time Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,166,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,637,000 after buying an additional 211,117 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Life Time Group by 143.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,154,000 after buying an additional 1,428,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Life Time Group by 29.1% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,389,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,166,000 after buying an additional 539,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Life Time Group

In other news, major shareholder Partners Group Private Equity sold 745,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $21,588,217.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,720,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,708,475. This represents a 16.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Kristofer Galashan sold 4,991,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $144,517,705.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 24,906,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,030,465.95. This represents a 16.70% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 10,743,880 shares of company stock worth $311,008,231 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of LTH stock opened at $26.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.40. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.49 and a twelve month high of $34.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Life Time Group had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $761.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LTH. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Life Time Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group set a $48.00 price target on Life Time Group in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Life Time Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.14.

Life Time Group Profile

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

