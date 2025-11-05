EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Raises Stake in Birkenstock Holding PLC $BIRK

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its stake in Birkenstock Holding PLC (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,504 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Birkenstock were worth $3,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Birkenstock by 2,514.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 8,449 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Birkenstock by 23.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,337,000 after purchasing an additional 30,222 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Birkenstock by 37.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 746,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,237,000 after purchasing an additional 203,918 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Birkenstock in the second quarter valued at $8,422,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Birkenstock in the 2nd quarter worth about $320,000. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Birkenstock Trading Up 0.3%
Shares of BIRK opened at $39.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Birkenstock Holding PLC has a 12 month low of $38.83 and a 12 month high of $62.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.23.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently commented on BIRK shares. UBS Group set a $77.00 price target on shares of Birkenstock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Birkenstock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Birkenstock from $81.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Friday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.38.
Birkenstock Profile
Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.
