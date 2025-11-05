J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 19.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 850 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,849 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 4,338 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NSC. Barclays lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $288.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $321.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $281.86 per share, with a total value of $732,836.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,020. The trade was a 59.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE NSC opened at $283.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.33. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 12 month low of $201.63 and a 12 month high of $302.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $285.80 and its 200 day moving average is $266.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 24.22%.The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 41.19%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

