660 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD Bought by Corps Capital Advisors LLC

Corps Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at $433,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% in the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 14,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.5% during the second quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 15,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,800,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $362.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $353.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.63. The company has a market cap of $131.12 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $236.13 and a twelve month high of $403.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

