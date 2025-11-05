10,637 Shares in KeyCorp $KEY Acquired by Bryce Point Capital LLC

Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.2% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 27,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 22,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 187,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 44,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $867,143.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 245,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,726,898.76. This trade represents a 15.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Down 1.3%

KeyCorp stock opened at $17.31 on Wednesday. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $12.73 and a twelve month high of $20.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.37 and a 200-day moving average of $17.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.15.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 172.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KEY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th. DA Davidson cut their target price on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Get Our Latest Report on KEY

About KeyCorp

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.