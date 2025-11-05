Diamondback Energy, Inc. $FANG Shares Sold by Homestead Advisers Corp

Homestead Advisers Corp decreased its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 194,000 shares during the quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp owned 0.07% of Diamondback Energy worth $28,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,414 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,858 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fullcircle Wealth LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 3.7% in the second quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Travis D. Stice sold 20,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $2,913,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 102,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,586,306. This represents a 16.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

FANG opened at $139.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.00 and a 52 week high of $186.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.66. The firm has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 27.32%.The company’s revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Roth Capital set a $162.00 target price on Diamondback Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $211.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.41.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

