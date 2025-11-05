TIAA Trust National Association Has $553,000 Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MU. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $369,191,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,906,368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,854,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,163 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,616,488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $922,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,641 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,800,052 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $590,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $96,253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $2,460,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 131,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,584,383.20. The trade was a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.72, for a total transaction of $4,966,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 446,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,568,696.16. The trade was a 4.80% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 397,256 shares of company stock worth $82,321,039. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $218.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.23 and its 200-day moving average is $130.76. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.54 and a 52-week high of $237.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $244.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.56.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.86. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 6.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 12th. Arete Research raised shares of Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. KGI Securities raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Erste Group Bank assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.79.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

