1,860 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Bought by Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,860 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 8,228 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,891 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 21,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 5,141 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Stock Down 7.1%

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $218.03 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $61.54 and a one year high of $237.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.23 and its 200 day moving average is $130.76. The firm has a market cap of $244.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.56.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 22.84%.The business had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 6.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MU. Erste Group Bank began coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on Micron Technology from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. KGI Securities upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.79.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In related news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 126,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total transaction of $28,389,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 219,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,499,029.83. This represents a 36.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.72, for a total value of $4,966,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 446,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,568,696.16. This trade represents a 4.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 397,256 shares of company stock valued at $82,321,039 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

