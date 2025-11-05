PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Sold by Corps Capital Advisors LLC

Corps Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 56.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,131 shares during the quarter. Corps Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 263.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.95.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $142.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $195.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.60 and a 1-year high of $167.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.91 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 57.58%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.120 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

