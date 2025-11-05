Milestone Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Milestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,766 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 71.4% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in Shopify by 149.2% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in Shopify in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SHOP. Truist Financial set a $155.00 price target on Shopify in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital cut Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Shopify from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Shopify from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Shopify from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.38.

Shares of SHOP opened at $160.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.05. The firm has a market cap of $209.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.91, a PEG ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 2.73. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.84 and a 12 month high of $182.19.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Shopify had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 23.42%. Shopify has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

