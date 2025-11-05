Huntington National Bank Buys 1,027 Shares of Corning Incorporated $GLW

Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,796 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 191.5% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 516 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV grew its stake in shares of Corning by 165.9% during the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 90.1% during the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of Corning by 66.7% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gen Wealth Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Corning by 151.7% during the first quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 755 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Stefan Becker sold 12,100 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total transaction of $1,104,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 5,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,872.72. This trade represents a 70.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jaymin Amin sold 17,721 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $1,367,706.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 88,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,847,563.96. The trade was a 16.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 255,959 shares of company stock valued at $20,808,771 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GLW. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Corning in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on Corning from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Corning from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer set a $100.00 target price on Corning and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 target price on Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.82.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW opened at $85.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $92.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.96 billion, a PE ratio of 53.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Corning has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.680-0.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.89%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

