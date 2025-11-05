HFG Advisors Inc. Invests $848,000 in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

HFG Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 13.2% during the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 8,228 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 63.7% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,891 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.4% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 21,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 24.9% in the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 5,141 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MU stock opened at $218.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.56. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.54 and a 1 year high of $237.62.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.05 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company’s revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 6.06%.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 126,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total transaction of $28,389,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 219,693 shares in the company, valued at $49,499,029.83. The trade was a 36.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $2,460,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 131,580 shares in the company, valued at $21,584,383.20. This trade represents a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 397,256 shares of company stock valued at $82,321,039 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MU. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.79.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

