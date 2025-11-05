SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF $SPAB Stock Position Lifted by Convergence Financial LLC

Convergence Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,124,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 4.9% of Convergence Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Convergence Financial LLC owned approximately 0.33% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $28,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 575.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

NYSEARCA SPAB opened at $25.85 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.70 and a 52 week high of $26.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.54.

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

