Entrewealth LLC Sells 5,397 Shares of Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF $GAA

Entrewealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:GAA – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,397 shares during the quarter. Entrewealth LLC owned about 2.06% of Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 262,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,641,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period.

Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF Trading Up 11.6%

Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF stock opened at $31.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.71. Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $26.80 and a 1-year high of $31.01.

Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF Dividend Announcement

Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.2915 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 23rd.

The Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (GAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides exposure to equity, fixed-income, real estate, commodities, and currencies. The fund aims for returns and reduced volatility.

