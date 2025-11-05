JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF $HELO Stock Position Lifted by Convergence Financial LLC

Convergence Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Convergence Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 1,179.4% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 24.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the first quarter valued at $64,000.

Get JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF stock opened at $65.42 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a one year low of $56.11 and a one year high of $66.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.58.

About JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.