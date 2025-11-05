Entrewealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in Avantis All Equity Markets Value ETF $AVGV

Entrewealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. Entrewealth LLC owned about 0.19% of Avantis All Equity Markets Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meredith Wealth Planning grew its position in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets Value ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 422,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,550,000 after purchasing an additional 27,013 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Avantis All Equity Markets Value ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Avantis All Equity Markets Value ETF by 54.7% during the first quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets Value ETF in the first quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets Value ETF in the first quarter worth $236,000.

AVGV opened at $69.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $167.09 million, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.55. Avantis All Equity Markets Value ETF has a 52 week low of $52.64 and a 52 week high of $71.43.

The Avantis All Equity Markets Value ETF (AVGV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in global equity portfolios, weighted by geography. It seeks long-term capital appreciation through factor-investing, focusing on securities with value characteristics and higher expected returns.

