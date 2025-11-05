Convergence Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Convergence Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,832 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Convergence Financial LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFC Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.6% during the second quarter. IFC Advisors LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 692 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 185 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,079 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Motorola Solutions from $509.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $465.00 target price (down from $495.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.50.

NYSE:MSI opened at $394.05 on Wednesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $388.90 and a 1 year high of $507.82. The stock has a market cap of $65.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $457.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $437.28.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 134.30% and a net margin of 19.08%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.74 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.300-4.360 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 15.090-15.150 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $0.0109 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.99%.

In related news, COO John P. Molloy sold 37,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.38, for a total value of $17,345,723.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 59,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,432,080.64. The trade was a 38.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 8,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.45, for a total transaction of $3,802,242.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,860,265.80. This represents a 43.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 248,493 shares of company stock valued at $116,848,278 over the last quarter. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

