Convergence Financial LLC Acquires 4,652 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF $SPLV

Convergence Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the quarter. Convergence Financial LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $3,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at $59,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth about $75,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $70.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.62. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $75.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.75.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

