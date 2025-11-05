SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF $MDYG Shares Bought by Convergence Financial LLC

Convergence Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,842 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Convergence Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Convergence Financial LLC owned 0.94% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF worth $21,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDYG. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 80.7% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of MDYG stock opened at $90.79 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.08. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $68.59 and a 12 month high of $95.51.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

