Convergence Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Convergence Financial LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,740 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the quarter. Convergence Financial LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pines Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% in the second quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 1,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schubert & Co grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.9% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 2,511 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNP. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $263.00 price objective on Union Pacific and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $272.00 price objective (up from $257.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.63.

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.0%

UNP opened at $221.03 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Corporation has a one year low of $204.66 and a one year high of $256.84. The stock has a market cap of $131.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $224.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 28.73%.The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

