Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Magna International (MGA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Magna International (NYSE: MGA) in the last few weeks:
- 11/3/2025 – Magna International had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $53.00 to $57.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/3/2025 – Magna International had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $47.00 to $50.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 11/3/2025 – Magna International had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $57.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/3/2025 – Magna International had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $49.00 to $52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/3/2025 – Magna International had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $47.00 to $52.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 11/3/2025 – Magna International had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $47.00 to $48.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 11/3/2025 – Magna International had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $51.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 11/1/2025 – Magna International was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 10/20/2025 – Magna International had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $53.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/17/2025 – Magna International had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $44.00 to $47.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 10/13/2025 – Magna International had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $40.00 to $47.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.
- 10/12/2025 – Magna International was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 10/10/2025 – Magna International was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to a “hold” rating.
- 10/10/2025 – Magna International had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $45.00 to $52.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 10/8/2025 – Magna International had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 10/6/2025 – Magna International had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $46.00 to $49.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 10/4/2025 – Magna International was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 10/3/2025 – Magna International had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $45.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 9/27/2025 – Magna International had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 9/26/2025 – Magna International was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 9/25/2025 – Magna International had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $46.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 9/12/2025 – Magna International had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.
Magna International Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.01%.
Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.
