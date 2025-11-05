Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (JRI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1335 per share on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Stock Down 1.4%

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund stock opened at $13.69 on Wednesday. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a one year low of $10.59 and a one year high of $14.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.91 and its 200 day moving average is $13.38.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 506.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 7,264 shares during the last quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $147,000.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

