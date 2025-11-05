BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (MUE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on December 1st

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Price Performance

Shares of MUE opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.68. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $10.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 355,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 29,368 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 342,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 67.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 277,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 111,564 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 32.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 54,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atala Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 140.3% in the third quarter. Atala Financial Inc now owns 128,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 75,065 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

