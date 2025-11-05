Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (ETV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on November 28th

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0993 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund stock opened at $14.39 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $14.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.77.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund
