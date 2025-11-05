FY2025 EPS Estimates for Ardelyx Lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Ardelyx in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Agrawal now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.35). The consensus estimate for Ardelyx’s current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Ardelyx’s FY2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Friday. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Ardelyx in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ardelyx from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.73.

Ardelyx Stock Down 5.4%

Shares of NASDAQ ARDX opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. Ardelyx has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.35 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.87.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $110.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.44 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 36.57% and a negative net margin of 14.60%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardelyx

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 79.6% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 233,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 103,385 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ardelyx by 188.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,573,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,724,000 after buying an additional 1,027,814 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Ardelyx by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,465,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501,782 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Ardelyx during the first quarter worth approximately $673,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 52.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 682,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 235,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael Raab sold 45,687 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $270,923.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,502,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,908,342.50. This trade represents a 2.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Duane Foster sold 15,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $90,776.44. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 301,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,883.14. This trade represents a 4.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,551 shares of company stock worth $996,917. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

