Equinix, Inc. $EQIX Stock Position Cut by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $21,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 31 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 190.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 32 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 34 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other news, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $771.11, for a total value of $311,528.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,918,139.58. This trade represents a 5.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.50, for a total transaction of $58,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,935,708. The trade was a 0.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 579 shares of company stock valued at $454,188. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of EQIX opened at $829.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $798.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $817.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $701.41 and a 52 week high of $994.03.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.27 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 11.82%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.05 EPS. Equinix has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.950-38.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $4.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on EQIX shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Equinix from $940.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $900.00 price target on Equinix and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets set a $917.00 price objective on shares of Equinix and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $960.76.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

