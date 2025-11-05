Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (GBAB) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1257 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Trading Down 0.6%
Shares of NYSE:GBAB opened at $15.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.21. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a twelve month low of $14.35 and a twelve month high of $16.50.
