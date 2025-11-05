FY2025 EPS Estimates for Linde Reduced by Seaport Res Ptn

Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Linde in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $16.42 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $16.46. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Linde’s current full-year earnings is $16.54 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Linde’s Q4 2025 earnings at $4.17 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.21 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.45 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $17.80 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LIN. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on Linde from $535.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $516.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $507.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $475.00 to $455.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $514.83.

Linde Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ LIN opened at $417.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $462.81 and a 200 day moving average of $464.08. Linde has a 12-month low of $408.65 and a 12-month high of $486.38. The stock has a market cap of $195.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.93.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 20.20%.The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.94 earnings per share. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.350-16.450 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 40.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total value of $23,815,274.42. Following the sale, the director directly owned 480,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,479,445.34. This trade represents a 9.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LIN. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. YANKCOM Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 195.2% in the third quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 62 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in shares of Linde by 87.8% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 77 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

