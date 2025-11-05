What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for EQT FY2025 Earnings?

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for EQT in a report released on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $2.78 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.04. The consensus estimate for EQT’s current full-year earnings is $3.27 per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Siebert Williams Shank cut their target price on EQT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on EQT from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Melius initiated coverage on EQT in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on EQT from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on EQT from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.52.

NYSE:EQT opened at $55.86 on Wednesday. EQT has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $61.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.55.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. EQT had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. EQT’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in EQT by 48.4% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of EQT by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at EQT

In related news, EVP J.E.B. Bolen sold 1,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total transaction of $75,067.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 69,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,165.94. This represents a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EQT Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 5th. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

