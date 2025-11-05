FY2025 EPS Estimates for CocaCola Raised by Zacks Research

CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for CocaCola in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will earn $2.98 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.97. The consensus estimate for CocaCola’s current full-year earnings is $2.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CocaCola’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 43.62%.

KO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on CocaCola from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 target price on CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.31.

KO stock opened at $68.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $295.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.59. CocaCola has a 12-month low of $60.62 and a 12-month high of $74.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CocaCola during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in CocaCola by 5,142.9% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CocaCola in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CocaCola during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CocaCola news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 13,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total transaction of $947,411.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 37,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,638,109.25. This trade represents a 26.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Max R. Levchin bought 7,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.87 per share, for a total transaction of $503,483.22. Following the acquisition, the director owned 14,267 shares in the company, valued at $996,835.29. The trade was a 102.05% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.55%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

