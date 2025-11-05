Lancashire’s (LRE) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Lancashire (LON:LRE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 645 target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Friday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 670 target price on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 656 to GBX 696 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Lancashire to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 750 to GBX 600 in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 652.75.

Shares of LRE opened at GBX 666 on Wednesday. Lancashire has a 12 month low of GBX 505 and a 12 month high of GBX 700. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 644.04 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 613.81. The company has a current ratio of 33.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.26. The firm has a market cap of £1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.62.

In other Lancashire news, insider Philip Broadley purchased 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 637 per share, with a total value of £29,939. Also, insider Bryan Joseph purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 609 per share, for a total transaction of £7,308. 4.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, Australia, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

