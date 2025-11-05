What is William Blair’s Forecast for Merus FY2025 Earnings?

Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Merus in a report issued on Monday, November 3rd. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($6.02) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($5.98). William Blair has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Merus’ current full-year earnings is ($3.85) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Merus’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.87) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.93) EPS.

MRUS has been the topic of several other research reports. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Merus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $97.00 price target (down from $112.00) on shares of Merus in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $97.00 target price (down previously from $109.00) on shares of Merus in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.35.

Merus Price Performance

NASDAQ MRUS opened at $95.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.45. Merus has a 52-week low of $33.19 and a 52-week high of $95.30.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($1.06). The business had revenue of $8.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 52.99% and a negative net margin of 673.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Merus by 9.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Merus by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 13,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 3,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Merus by 10,400.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

