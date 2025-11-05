Zacks Research Cuts Earnings Estimates for Fastenal

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fastenal in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will earn $1.11 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.12. The consensus estimate for Fastenal’s current full-year earnings is $2.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Fastenal’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 13th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 32.69%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $45.00 price target on shares of Fastenal and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wolfe Research reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

FAST opened at $41.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.11 and its 200-day moving average is $44.40. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $35.31 and a 52-week high of $50.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 111.9% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $333,000.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,994 shares in the company, valued at $583,747.98. This represents a 36.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Lewis Soderberg sold 34,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $1,662,414.36. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,178 shares of company stock valued at $4,336,603. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.24%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

