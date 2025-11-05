Edesa Biotech FY2025 EPS Estimate Lifted by HC Wainwright

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Edesa Biotech in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.22) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.29). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Edesa Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($1.75) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Edesa Biotech’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.16) EPS.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Edesa Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

Edesa Biotech Price Performance

Shares of EDSA stock opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.25. Edesa Biotech has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $4.49.

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edesa Biotech

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDSA. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Edesa Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,525,000. Velan Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Edesa Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,678,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Edesa Biotech during the first quarter worth $1,678,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Edesa Biotech

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for inflammatory and immune-related diseases. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in Covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical vanishing cream containing non-steroidal anti-inflammatory compound that has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis.

