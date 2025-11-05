Convergence Financial LLC Has $1.06 Million Position in SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF $BWX

Convergence Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,196 shares during the quarter. Convergence Financial LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BWX. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $253,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BWX stock opened at $22.56 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.89 and a twelve month high of $23.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.96.

SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.