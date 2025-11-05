Research Analysts Offer Predictions for BWXT FY2025 Earnings

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for BWX Technologies in a report released on Tuesday, November 4th. William Blair analyst J. Dorsheimer now anticipates that the technology company will earn $3.77 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.70. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for BWX Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $3.23 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for BWX Technologies’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 10.28%.The business had revenue of $866.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.800 EPS.

BWXT has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings downgraded BWX Technologies from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 target price on BWX Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.95.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BWXT

BWX Technologies Stock Down 7.2%

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $200.33 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $185.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.69. BWX Technologies has a 1-year low of $84.21 and a 1-year high of $218.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BWX Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $383,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 252,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,947,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 14.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Leland D. Melvin sold 600 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.26, for a total transaction of $106,956.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $994,512.54. This trade represents a 9.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ronald Owen Whitford, Jr. sold 2,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $371,183.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,737.07. This trade represents a 17.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

About BWX Technologies

(Get Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.