Convergence Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF $WINN

Convergence Financial LLC raised its stake in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:WINN – Free Report) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,130 shares during the period. Convergence Financial LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 24,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 23,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF Stock Down 1.8%

Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF stock opened at $31.83 on Wednesday. Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF has a 52-week low of $20.82 and a 52-week high of $32.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.15 and its 200 day moving average is $29.20. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.68 and a beta of 1.21.

Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF Company Profile

The Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (WINN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that have above-average prospects for long-term growth. Securities are selected using a proprietary combination of bottom-up, fundamental research and systematic portfolio construction.

