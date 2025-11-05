Convergence Financial LLC Sells 307 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Convergence Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Convergence Financial LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 442,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,338,000 after buying an additional 7,691 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 22.2% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital set a $205.00 target price on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.10.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $168.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $171.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.62. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.95 and a 1-year high of $198.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $57.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.49, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.96.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.11. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 23.67%.The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.320-7.380 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 126.10%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew Power sold 53,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $9,330,598.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

