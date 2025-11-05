B. Riley Has Optimistic Outlook of GRBK FY2025 Earnings

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Green Brick Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 3rd. B. Riley analyst R. Seth now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $6.91 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.40. The consensus estimate for Green Brick Partners’ current full-year earnings is $8.34 per share.

Green Brick Partners Stock Performance

Shares of GRBK stock opened at $63.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.96. Green Brick Partners has a 12 month low of $50.57 and a 12 month high of $77.93. The company has a current ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.84 and its 200 day moving average is $65.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 17.70%.The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1,228.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Green Brick Partners by 195.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Green Brick Partners by 40.9% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Green Brick Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Green Brick Partners

In other news, COO Jed Dolson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $1,031,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 258,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,781,679.80. This trade represents a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 29.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land Development. The Builder operations Central segment operates builders in Texas; and the closing and delivery of homes.

Featured Articles

