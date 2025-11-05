Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Clarkson (LON:CKN)

Clarkson (LON:CKN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 4,250 price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,250 price objective on shares of Clarkson in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,150 price objective on shares of Clarkson in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,025.

Get Clarkson alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CKN

Clarkson Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of LON CKN opened at GBX 3,570 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,549.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,439.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.12. Clarkson has a 12 month low of GBX 2,630 and a 12 month high of GBX 4,535.

Clarkson (LON:CKN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported GBX 98.60 EPS for the quarter. Clarkson had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 17.96%. Sell-side analysts expect that Clarkson will post 283.011583 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Constantin Cotzias acquired 742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,485 per share, for a total transaction of £25,858.70. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clarkson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company's Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clarkson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarkson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.