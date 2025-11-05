Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Clarkson (LON:CKN)

Clarkson (LON:CKN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 4,250 price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,250 price objective on shares of Clarkson in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,150 price objective on shares of Clarkson in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,025.
Clarkson Stock Up 2.4%
Clarkson (LON:CKN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported GBX 98.60 EPS for the quarter. Clarkson had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 17.96%. Sell-side analysts expect that Clarkson will post 283.011583 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Constantin Cotzias acquired 742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,485 per share, for a total transaction of £25,858.70. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Clarkson Company Profile
Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company's Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.
