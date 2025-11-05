iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF $IWO Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $14,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 74.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 2.2%

IWO stock opened at $321.18 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $219.19 and a one year high of $337.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $320.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.51.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.