Jaguar Animal Health (JAGX) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Jaguar Animal Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect Jaguar Animal Health to post earnings of ($5.08) per share and revenue of $3.73 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

Jaguar Animal Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($10.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($7.13) by ($3.13). The firm had revenue of $2.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 million. Jaguar Animal Health had a negative return on equity of 660.18% and a negative net margin of 344.16%. On average, analysts expect Jaguar Animal Health to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ JAGX opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average of $3.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Jaguar Animal Health has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $33.25.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Jaguar Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing plant-based prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It focuses on developing and commercializing prescription and non-prescription products for companion and production animals; and human products.

