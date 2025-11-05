Alvotech (ALVO) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share and revenue of $116.8030 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 13, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET.

Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $116.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.51 million. Alvotech had a net margin of 11.26% and a negative return on equity of 38.36%. On average, analysts expect Alvotech to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Alvotech alerts:

Alvotech Trading Down 4.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:ALVO opened at $4.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.83. Alvotech has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $13.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alvotech

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alvotech by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alvotech by 37.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 8,794 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alvotech by 40.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 10,573 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Alvotech by 218.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 11,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Alvotech in the second quarter worth approximately $1,782,000.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Alvotech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Alvotech and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Alvotech in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Alvotech in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Alvotech in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ALVO

Alvotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alvotech, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. It offers biosimilar products in the therapeutic areas of autoimmune, eye, and bone disorders, as well as cancer. The company's lead program is AVT02, a high concentration formulation biosimilar to Humira to treat various inflammatory conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT04, a biosimilar to Stelara to treat various inflammatory conditions comprising psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT06, a biosimilar to Eylea to treat various conditions, such as age-related macular degeneration, macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy; and AVT03, a biosimilar to Xgeva and Prolia, which is in the pre-clinical phase to treat prevent bone fracture, spinal cord compression, and the need for radiation or bone surgery in patients with certain types of cancer, as well as prevent bone loss and increase bone mass.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alvotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alvotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.