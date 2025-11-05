NextNav (NN) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

NextNav (NASDAQ:NNGet Free Report) is projected to release its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect NextNav to post earnings of ($0.14) per share and revenue of $1.1320 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET.

NextNav (NASDAQ:NNGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 million. NextNav had a negative return on equity of 556.83% and a negative net margin of 2,678.59%. On average, analysts expect NextNav to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NextNav Stock Down 6.4%

NN stock opened at $11.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.97, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.06 and its 200 day moving average is $14.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 0.99. NextNav has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $18.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in NextNav by 64.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextNav in the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of NextNav by 727.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 9,570 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NextNav in the second quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NextNav in the second quarter worth approximately $314,000. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on NN. Zacks Research upgraded shares of NextNav from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NextNav in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

About NextNav

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.

