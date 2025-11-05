NextNav (NN) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect NextNav to post earnings of ($0.14) per share and revenue of $1.1320 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET.
NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 million. NextNav had a negative return on equity of 556.83% and a negative net margin of 2,678.59%. On average, analysts expect NextNav to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NextNav Stock Down 6.4%
NN stock opened at $11.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.97, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.06 and its 200 day moving average is $14.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 0.99. NextNav has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $18.54.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently weighed in on NN. Zacks Research upgraded shares of NextNav from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NextNav in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.
Get Our Latest Report on NextNav
About NextNav
NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NextNav
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Affirm’s New York Life Deal: A Game-Changing Stamp of Approval
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 3 Potential Scenarios to Watch for in D-Wave’s Earnings Report
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Eli Lilly Posts Stellar Q3: Long-Term Upside Is Well in Play
Receive News & Ratings for NextNav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextNav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.