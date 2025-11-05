GSK (LON:GSK) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,795 and last traded at GBX 1,793, with a volume of 160527609 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,789.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GSK. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 2,000 to GBX 2,100 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,450 price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GSK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,730.

GSK Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,571.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,476.66. The company has a market capitalization of £72.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.31.

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported GBX 55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GSK had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 18.08%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 175.980975 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Wendy Becker bought 526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,503 per share, with a total value of £7,905.78. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 576 shares of company stock valued at $865,799. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

See Also

