Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 37,600 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the September 30th total of 53,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Sprott Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGDM opened at $56.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -908.10 and a beta of 0.44. Sprott Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $26.60 and a 12-month high of $69.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth $1,650,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Premier Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth $216,000.

Sprott Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Gold Miners ETF (SGDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an equity index of gold mining firms. Firms with higher revenue growth, lower debt to equity and higher free cash flow yield receive more weight. SGDM was launched on Jul 15, 2014 and is managed by Sprott.

