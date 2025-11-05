Litigation Capital Management (LON:LIT) Trading Down 8.1% – Here’s What Happened

Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 8.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.34 and last traded at GBX 8.48. Approximately 188,395 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 694,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.23.

Litigation Capital Management Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £8.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 22.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 32.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.77, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 17.54.

About Litigation Capital Management

(Get Free Report)

Litigation Capital Management (“LCM”) is an alternative asset manager specialising in litigation financing solutions internationally. Through our two business models, direct balance sheet and third party fund management, we create value through our three primary investment strategies – single-cases; case portfolios; and acquisition of insolvency claims.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Litigation Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Litigation Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.