Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Short Interest Down 28.8% in October

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 206,300 shares, a decrease of 28.8% from the September 30th total of 289,800 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Sachem Capital Trading Down 1.9%
Shares of SACH stock opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $50.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.12. Sachem Capital has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $2.33.
Sachem Capital Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Sachem Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -105.26%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Sachem Capital from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sachem Capital in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sachem Capital in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial set a $1.20 price target on shares of Sachem Capital in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.61.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sachem Capital
About Sachem Capital
Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company engages in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property. It offers short term loans to real estate investors or developers to fund its acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.
