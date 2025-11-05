Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Short Interest Down 28.8% in October

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 206,300 shares, a decrease of 28.8% from the September 30th total of 289,800 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Sachem Capital Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of SACH stock opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $50.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.12. Sachem Capital has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $2.33.

Sachem Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Sachem Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -105.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Sachem Capital by 193.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 31,260 shares during the period. US Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sachem Capital by 4.1% during the first quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 451,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 17,677 shares during the period. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in Sachem Capital by 93.2% during the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 1,122,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 541,301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Sachem Capital from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sachem Capital in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sachem Capital in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial set a $1.20 price target on shares of Sachem Capital in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.61.

About Sachem Capital

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company engages in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property. It offers short term loans to real estate investors or developers to fund its acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.

Featured Stories

