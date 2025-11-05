SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (CWYUF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust to post earnings of $0.40 per share and revenue of $223.9750 million for the quarter.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

CWYUF stock opened at $18.64 on Wednesday. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $15.99 and a 1 year high of $19.86. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.18 and a 200 day moving average of $18.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.1121 dividend. This represents a yield of 693.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.58%.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

SmartCentres is one of Canada’s largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class and growing mixed-use portfolio featuring 191 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $12.0 billion in assets and owns 35.0 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail and first-class office properties with 98.5% in place and committed occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

