Alien Metals (LON:UFO) Trading Up 10.4% – Still a Buy?

Alien Metals Limited (LON:UFO – Get Free Report) was up 10.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.15 and last traded at GBX 0.14. Approximately 23,936,068 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 86,567,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.13.

Alien Metals Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

About Alien Metals

Alien Metals Limited is a mining exploration and development company listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange (AIM: UFO). The Company’s focus is on delivering a profitable direct shipping iron ore operation from it 90% Hancock iron ore project in the central Pilbara region of Western Australia.

